Littlehampton Town Council organises a varied range of community events throughout the year, many of which are free, and there are also big community events to look forward to for 2025.

There are major events such as Armed Forces Day and Screen on the Green, as well as a range of smaller events and activities, including the Sandcastle Competition and Christmas Lights Switch On.

The council said: "Littlehampton aims to provide residents and visitors with an opportunity to have fun and relax at a wide range of activities for all ages.

"In addition to events organised by the town council and other organisations, there are many other events organised by Littlehampton Museum and regular activities at our community centre, Southfields Jubilee Centre.

"To find out more information about Littlehampton's attractions and events visit our tourism site, Visit Littlehampton, or take a look at our online events guide.

"Littlehampton Town Council also offers free support to event organisers and sponsorship opportunities for local businesses. We also work with a number of different contractors at our events throughout the year.

"The free-to-use Community Market Stall in the High Street and Stage by the Sea on the seafront offer local groups a fantastic platform to promote their services or showcase their talents."

For 2025, there will be free weekly High Street events in the Easter holidays, which run from Friday, April 4, to Tuesday, April 22.

There is a Westie Walk on Littlehampton Beach on April 6, 11.30am to 2.30pm, starting at Edge by the Sea café in Norfolk Gardens, Sea Road.

A Beacon Lighting ceremony will take place to mark the VE Day 80th on May 8 from 8.45pm to 9.45pm. From 9.15pm, you can listen to the Littlehampton Sea Cadets Band near the seafront kiosks before the town mayor lights the beacon at 9.30pm near the Stage by the Sea. It is expected that the seafront kiosks will be open for refreshments at 8.45pm.

The ever-popular Armed Forces Day on Littlehampton Seafront on Saturday, June 28, in aid of the Royal British Legion. This is a day to honour those who serve and have served in the Armed Forces.

Meet local uniformed groups and get up close to vintage military vehicles and memorabilia. Watch veterans, cadets, Scouts and bands parade along South Terrace. Live performances plus unmissable arena displays.

Littlehampton Carnival is planned on Saturday, July 5, from 10am to 6pm. Organisers are delighted to announce the return of this family event after eight years.

Littlehampton Sandcastle Competition is planned for July. Take your buckets and spades to the beach and dig for victory in the annual sandcastle competition. Entry will be free and there are prizes up for grabs in three age categories.

The free weekly High Street events will return with family fun days in summer holidays, which run from Tuesday, July 22, to Wednesday, September 3.

Littlehampton Waterfront Festival 2025 will be on July 26 and 27, 11am to 5pm. After the success of last year’s two-day festival, this celebrated event will once again be stretched our over one weekend.

As in previous years, the free festival will showcase as many of the different activities that take place in Littlehampton Harbour as possible, including dinghy sailing, open water swimming, angling, power boats, jet skis and fly boards, with visiting vessels open to the public on Town Quay.

Screen on the Green, the original outdoor cinema is back in August, weather dependent. Take a blanket, pick your spot and enjoy an evening of free cinema fun on a giant 40ft inflatable screen.

Check socials nearer the time to vote for your film choice. A variety of caterers will be on site on the day with plenty of goodies for you to purchase.

Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day in Rosemead Park in September. This celebration of the vibrant Littlehampton community includes live performances, a food court, dog show, inflatables, craft and horticultural show and more. Visit the Community Marquee to meet local groups and organisations and try your hand at a variety of stall games.

Littlehampton Bonfire Society's traditional torchlight parade with bonfire and fireworks will take place on Saturday, October 25, from 7.30pm to 11pm. The costumed parade starts in Fitzalan Road and ends at East Beach Green, where the impressive bonfire is lit and an awesome firework display wows the crowds.

Remembrance Sunday at Littlehampton War Memorial in November is a day for the nation to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom. The parade will muster adjacent to the Town Clock in the High Street. A short service including the laying of the wreaths and a two-minute silence will be held at the War Memorial, the parade will then move to St Mary’s Church, where another service will take place.

The Christmas Lights Switch on in November starts the festive season in style with a family event packed with themed activities including, a Santa’s Grotto, children’s rides and arts and crafts, live music, food stalls and much more.

