Littlehampton care home hosts fun-filled American party

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 15th Sep 2025, 16:53 BST
Residents at a Littlehampton care home were 'transported' to America for a fun-filled themed day of music and entertainment.

Staff sporting bandanas put up red, white and blue decorations for the occasion at St Winefrides Care Home, in St Winefrides Road, and handed out novelty glasses and head boppers to the residents.

Annie Lewis, manager, said: "We had a fun-filled day and fun was had by all. Here at St Winefrides, we always find a reason to have a party, which we do regularly. Our residents have so much fun, as do relatives and staff."

The day started with Dave Cleife performing a wonderful Frank Sinatra tribute act, which everyone really enjoyed, especially singing along.

Chef Ian Shepherd cooked a delicious American buffet with southern fried chicken, hot dogs, ribs and mac and cheese, followed by chocolate brownies and pancakes with cream and maple syrup. Many of the residents could not resist having seconds!

In the afternoon, Shay Denscombe entertained everyone with country and western songs, giving everyone another great singalong.

