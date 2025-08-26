Littlehampton care home illustrates how art therapy helps residents at annual exhibition

Joana Lebedeva has been the art therapist at the family-owned St Winefrides Care Home, in St Winefrides Road, for eight years and she through enjoys the weekly sessions.

Annie Lewis, registered manager, said art therapy was hugely beneficial to the residents, helping to improve their well-being, and the annual exhibition of their work was important to them.

Joana said: "Art is a beautiful form of expressing yourself and communicating with others on a different level, where all abilities are welcome and is not judgmental.

"In a cosy and safe environment, small groups of residents can, through the art they create, express themselves and their thoughts and emotions. At the same time, they can communicate and support each other. The residents can chose the music while they are creating their pictures and enjoying a cup of tea."

Resident Thelma said the art therapy sessions made her feel like she was 'going for a walk'. "Joana opens the gate to a lot of possibilities and to enable me to express myself freely," she explained.

Resident Margaret was a Girl Guide Leader and she painted a scene from her memory, which inspired a conversation with a visitor who recognised the flag and remembered those days when she was belonged to the movement.

Resident George had always thought he was not good enough to create a piece of art but with a little bit of encouragement and demonstration of a suitable technique, he explored his hidden talent and created some wonderful paintings he was proud of.

The art trail on Friday, August 15, was an exhibition of recent pieces of art which showed and appreciated how different and talented the residents are. Members of the public were invited and visitors were very impressed and complimentary.

Families and residents enjoyed a delicious barbecue made by chef Ian Shepherd, with entertainment by Shay Denscombe and everyone joining in with the singing and dancing.

Annie said: "The art therapy sessions that Joana provides are a safe container for creativity and self-expression and it is so valuable to our residents, especially for those living with dementia."

1 . St Winefrides Care Home art exhibition 2025 Joana Lebedeva's art therapy sessions are hugely beneficial to the residents and the annual exhibition of their work was important to them Photo: Annie Lewis

