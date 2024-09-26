Littlehampton care home resident shares her life wisdom on 100th birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 100-year-old Littlehampton care home resident has shared her advice for living a long and happy life – “live your life right and keep it interesting”.

Barbara Baker, a resident at Care UK’s Darlington Court, on The Leas off Station Road, shared her insightful advice to mark her newly-minted centenarian status, while celebrating with those nearest and dearest to her.

In honour of Barbara’s milestone birthday, a lively celebration with balloons, banners and a delicious cake was organised by the team at Darlington Court.

Barbara was born in Brighton on 17th September 1924. Starting out as a shop assistant in her teens, Barbara has had a colourful career – from working in factories during World War Two to managing art galleries.

Barbara Baker with her special card from King Charles on her 100th birthday

She said: “The worst job I ever had was working at an ammunitions factory during the war.”

Music-lover Barbara has always loved dancing and fondly remembers going to dance halls and the cinema when she was younger. She has even met a few celebrities during her life, including Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor and Laurence Olivier.

Barbara moved into Darlington Court in 2018, where she enjoys chatting to everyone around her. She was thrilled to be surrounded by friends and team members as they came together to celebrate her momentous birthday.

When asked what her secret was to living a long life, she said: “Live your life right and keep it interesting.”

Barbara was queen for the day on her special birthday

Diane Tapp, Customer Relations Manager at Darlington Court, added: “We were so excited to celebrate such a joyous day with Barbara. As a much-loved resident at Darlington Court, it was amazing to mark this tremendous milestone with her and hear her very good advice for living a long and happy life.

“Here at Darlington Court, we centre everything we do around our ethos of ensuring residents live active and fulfilling lives – and Barbara’s 100th birthday celebration was no exception. It was lovely to see how happy she was to be surrounded by those closest to her on the day.”

