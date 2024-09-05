​​Littlehampton Carnival is back, with a new committee and a definite date booked for the summer in 2025.

The carnival, which has not been seen in Littlehampton for eight years, has been reborn with an all-new committee, headed by chairman David Chace.

Community groups are invited to apply to take part, with limited spaces within the carnival. Email [email protected] for more information.

The aim is to celebrate summer with music, colour and fun, bringing the community together.

Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society's float for the 2015 carnival

The date for Littlehampton Carnival 2025 has been set as Saturday, July 5, and a call for marshals will be put out in the new year.

There will be a fun day at Caffyns Field, followed by a walking procession to Southfields Recreation Ground to meet the fair. All fundraising on the day will be kept by each organisation.

The carnival was previously spearheaded by Freda Hughes, who passed away in February 2020. She was the ‘queen’ of Littlehampton Carnival, having resurrected the event in 1973.

Freda Hughes with Stavros Flatley from Britain's Got Talent

It grew to be a highlight of the town calendar, with more than 40 floats in the procession at its peak and raising tens of thousands of pounds for youth groups. It marked its 40th anniversary in 2014 before ending in 20 16.