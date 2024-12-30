Littlehampton Christmas elf trail winner announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the last month, Littlehampton children aged up to 16 years old were invited to participate in a festive trail of finding the names of 22 elves hidden around the Town Centre.

This year’s winner, Eliza Baker received an Amazon Fire HD kids tablet courtesy of Cuff Miller just in time for Christmas, which was presented by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Alan Butcher alongside representatives from Cuff Miller, James Baxter and Mike Gates.

Speaking about the trail, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Alan Butcher, said: “I am thrilled to see the enthusiastic participation of so many children in this year’s festive trail. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the businesses involved, as well as to Cuff Miller for their generous support and for providing us with such a fantastic prize! Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!”

James Baxter, Director of Cuff Miller, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to support this years’ Elf Trail and great to see so many people taking part throughout the town. Well done Eliza, we hope you enjoy your new Fire Tablet! Everyone at Cuffs would like to wish Littlehampton and all of our customers, friends and neighbours a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”