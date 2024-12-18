The annual event at Going Spare, in Wick, was held on the evening of December 14.

A Facebook post on the car parts shop’s Facebook page read: “ What an amazing turnout for this years Santa’s Grotto at Wick Christmas. We saw an incredible amount of people come to meet Santa this year, around 400 we think!

“Huge thank you to All Saints Church, Wick for their tremendous help as always, Let's Bounce Bouncy Castle Hire for their fantastic castles to keep the kids entertained, Bake Away for keeping everyone’s bellies full with delicious grub, Ahead To Toe Celia and Colin for their time and amazing help, it wouldn’t be the same without you!

“Littlehampton Town Council for their support for this magnificent event.

“Mayor of Littlehampton and Deputy for your support and providing us with the extra’s for the little ones.

“A massive thank you to all of you for waiting in the cold and being so patient. And a huge thank you to everyone who helped out this year we really appreciate you all.”

1 . Grotto Hundreds of families turned up for the annual Going Spare Christmas grotto in Wick Photo: contrib

2 . Grotto Hundreds of families turned up for the annual Going Spare Christmas grotto in Wick Photo: contrib

3 . Grotto Hundreds of families turned up for the annual Going Spare Christmas grotto in Wick Photo: contrib