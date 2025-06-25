A Littlehampton couple are taking on an epic swimming challenge for a charity that’s close to their hearts.

On July 5, Adam Knell and Jane Davis will be swimming 1.5 miles from Bournemouth Pier to Boscombe Pier, in support of the British Heart Foundation.

Adam said it will be quite a challenge for him, but it should be easier for Jane who is more of a ‘seasoned pro’ having previously run her own swimming school.

On their decision to take part, Adam said: “As someone who has entered their 40s, a father to three lively young children, and with a dad who in recent years was fitted with a pacemaker, I felt it was high time I took charge of my own health.

“The Pier-to-Pier swim offers a fantastic opportunity to push myself, improve my fitness, and set a positive example for my kids and maybe underscore to my dad that I’m just as serious about my health.”

The couple have been training for the event together, as well as trying to raise money via a JustGiving page. So far they have raised £414 of their £500 target.

Adam added: “Training’s gone well so far, I can cover the full distance in the pool, and Jane, who’s conquered the challenge before, has been gently nudging me along and keeping my motivation high.

“It’s the open water sessions that have tested me most; battling the currents as it is very different experience to indoor swimming, but each swim leaves me more confident.

“By 5th July we know we’ll be ready. With Jane by my side, and the support of my family and community behind me, we’re determined to complete the swim; and hopefully inspire a few others to dive into healthier lifestyles, too.

“If you’re able to support me with a donation, no matter how small, it would mean the world.”