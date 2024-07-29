Littlehampton exhibition demonstrates power of art therapy at family-owned residential home

Art therapist Joana Lebedeva has been working with St Winefrides Residential Home over the past seven years, running art sessions twice a week with the residents.

She uses a variety of techniques and says the one-to-one sessions are immensely valuable for the residents, allowing them to not only express themselves through creativity but to talk things over at the same time.

Former Girl Guide leader Margaret thoroughly enjoys her art therapy sessions with Joana and has made wonderful progress over the past year.

Joana said: "Margaret is very keen and wants to try new things. She is the most productive. Her worries make her anxious and she has problems with breathing but she forgets about that when she is painting. It is so beneficial. The time we have together is very important. She uses beautiful, amazing strong colours and she is so happy about it.

"The environment is a safe place to express themselves. For a while, we had a little women's club, gossiping and chatting. As the residents have changed, we have tried to make something new.

"Everyone is so different. Sometimes people need to express their bad emotions. They are expressing it and talking about it, it can ease the anxiety.

"I try to find the best technique and solutions for everyone. There was one resident who was a lecturer in an art academy and he always refused, as if he didn't want to do art any more. You could ask but he would never want to do anything.

"But at the end of his days, suddenly he asked me for the pencils and we had two sessions together. He made a pencil drawing and you could see how professional he was. It was beautiful to observe. Another we did with paint. I still have has painting, I love it. It was like he was proving something to himself doing it. I loved every moment."

Joana offers art therapy to all residents and although some are not receptive to it at first, she will keep asking in case they change their mind.

She explained: "When they arrive, I always introduce myself and try to encourage them to see if they are interested. We don't want to force them. Some of them need a few trial sessions to see how it is because they don't know what to expect.

"With the change of residents, this year wasn't perhaps as productive as last year. Most of them wanted to do colouring in, and they enjoyed it. Even colouring is therapy for them."

The art trail in the garden on Friday, July 26, was open to all, to showcase the work of the residents to the community. It was an opportunity to explore the diverse range of artwork while enjoying a barbecue laid on by the home.

