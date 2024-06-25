Littlehampton firefighters' car wash at Morrisons gets huge support
Crew from Littlehampton Fire Station worked hard on Saturday but had to end the annual car wash a little early due to a shout.
Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, said customers were asked for a minimum donation of £5 and £450 was raised for Together for Short Lives and The Fire Fighters Charity.
She added: "It was a great fundraiser and half the money will go to each charity. We also wore our rainbow tops to celebrate Pride.
"Many people just donated money and didn’t even have their car washed. We are now nearing the £30,000 mark raised for Together for Short Lives – and all the money will be going to Chestnut Tree House children's hospice."
The firefighters washed vans, cars and even mobility scooters and customers said they did a fantastic job.
