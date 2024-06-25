Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Littlehampton firefighters did a sterling job washing scores of cars at Morrisons to raise money for charity.

Crew from Littlehampton Fire Station worked hard on Saturday but had to end the annual car wash a little early due to a shout.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, said customers were asked for a minimum donation of £5 and £450 was raised for Together for Short Lives and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: "It was a great fundraiser and half the money will go to each charity. We also wore our rainbow tops to celebrate Pride.

Littlehampton firefighters with Morrisons staff at the car park, supporting Pride

"Many people just donated money and didn’t even have their car washed. We are now nearing the £30,000 mark raised for Together for Short Lives – and all the money will be going to Chestnut Tree House children's hospice."