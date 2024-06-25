Littlehampton firefighters' car wash at Morrisons gets huge support

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 25th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Littlehampton firefighters did a sterling job washing scores of cars at Morrisons to raise money for charity.

Crew from Littlehampton Fire Station worked hard on Saturday but had to end the annual car wash a little early due to a shout.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, said customers were asked for a minimum donation of £5 and £450 was raised for Together for Short Lives and The Fire Fighters Charity.

She added: "It was a great fundraiser and half the money will go to each charity. We also wore our rainbow tops to celebrate Pride.

Littlehampton firefighters with Morrisons staff at the car park, supporting Pride
Littlehampton firefighters with Morrisons staff at the car park, supporting Pride

"Many people just donated money and didn’t even have their car washed. We are now nearing the £30,000 mark raised for Together for Short Lives – and all the money will be going to Chestnut Tree House children's hospice."

The firefighters washed vans, cars and even mobility scooters and customers said they did a fantastic job.

