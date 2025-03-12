Littlehampton firm hosts 10-year anniversary celebration with special offers on awnings and shutters

A long-standing Littlehampton firm is holding an open day to showcase its range, with special offers to mark the occasion.

Littlehampton Blinds will be celebrating 10 years at its state-of-the-art showroom in Wick in May and two events are planned.

The first is an open day on Friday, March 21, to mark Global Shading Day, an annual event raising awareness of the benefits of solar shading. There will be special offers running for this day.

Awnings from Markilux and Luxaflex are part of the family business' range, alongside shutters, blinds, curtains and garage doors.

A recognised Luxaflex gallery, the showroom also offers a comprehensive overview of the quality window coverings available in that range.

Will Standing, who has been helping customers to transform their homes for more than 20 years, said: "We focus on premium products but we also cater for the everyday. We don't shy away from things, we take on projects that others would shy away from."

He is joined by Sean and John on the installation team.

Will, who will be at the shop on the open day, can answer any questions on shading and demonstrate the products, shading can significantly reduce your heating costs.

Special offers for the open day include free motorisation with Luxaflex awnings, £500 off the Markilux MX3 awning and 20 per cent off UK-made shutters. This will run alongside a current Luxaflex promotion with 20 per off selected popular collections.

Mel Standing, Will's wife, has been working in the showroom for seven years behind the scenes and is joined by Gemma on the showroom floor.

She said: "We have got all the fabric books in the showroom. Most people want us to go out to them, and we are happy to do that, but we can't bring every book, so we would like to encourage people to come into the shop.

"We can show them all the new technology and discuss upgrades. We have fitted a lot in to try to showcase all that we have to offer and customers are always surprised how much choice there is and how lovely the space is we have created.

"We like to meet our customers and will be able to assist them from helping to choose fabrics, to booking the installs and ensuring they are satisfied with their purchase.”

As well as homes, the company provides made-to-measure window blinds, shutters and awnings for commercial projects.

There will be further celebrations in May for the 10-year anniversary.