Littlehampton fitness community Fit M Fun raises £665 for Littlehampton & District Foodbank

Fit M Fun founder Marika Shortland with singer Jay Griffiths

Marika Shortland founded Fit M Fun fitness classes in the Littlehampton area as a fitness and wellbeing community for people to dance, stay active, make friends and enjoy exercise for positive mental health.

She regularly organises social and charity events in the area, such as charity bingo, quiz nights, bowling, coffee mornings and dance nights.

Marika said: "Our recent bingo night led by the singer Jay Griffiths has raised £405 for Littlehampton Foodbank, together with the £260 raised at a charity quiz night last November. In total, the Fit M Fun community has raised £665 for Littlehampton District Foodbank.