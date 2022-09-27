Littlehampton florist named best florist in the South of England

Beachside Blooms, wins Best Florist in the South of England

This is the second award for the Littlehampton flower arrangers as only months ago they were also named Best Florist in West Sussex by the Muddy Stilleto awards.

Owner Dave Carman said: “I have been blown away with what we have achieved in such a short time. Everyday is a new floral adventure, decorating some of the most amazing local venues around. We are super lucky to be able to work with such iconic places such as The Goodwood Estate, Arundel Castle and Nyetimber Manor.

“I love supporting and being part of the local community where I have loved growing up. I aim to collaborate with as many local businesses as possible, including the Big Spoon bakery, Vibra Boys vintage clothing and The Brewhouse Project - which is a massive part of the Beachtown Blooms story.”

Dave Carman

Beachtown Blooms launched in 2020, only two days before the global pandemic, yet it has managed to adapt and thrive in the two and a half years it has been running. The booming florist has strived to collaborate with and champion local businesses and is working with some of the best luxury hotels around, Michelin guide restaurants and beautiful stately homes including Arundel Castle.

This Christmas season Beachtown Blooms have sell-out workshops Christmas-themed open days and plenty of impressive impressive installations in some of West Sussex’s best venues.