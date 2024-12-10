Littlehampton florist offers bottle gift wrapping service to raise money for Sussex children's hospice Chestnut Tree House

It's charity week at a Littlehampton florist and Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice, is the chosen charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Flower Shop, at Unit 2, True Blue Precinct, Wick, has come up with a way to help people create a special gift while raising money for a local charity.

Owner Michelle Bly says instead of buying a boring bottle bag for those wine and spirit gifts, why not get them gift wrapped with a bow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "We arranged our charity event for the week beginning Monday, December 9. We are are doing the wrapping all week. We are gift wrapping bottles for a small charge and donating the proceeds to Chestnut Tree House.

The Flower Shop owner Michelle Bly says instead of buying a boring bottle bag for those wine and spirit gifts, why not get them gift wrapped with a bow

"We thought a hand-wrapped bottle would make a change from a bottle bag. Customers are able to choose from cellophane or paper and they are finished off with a bow."

The bottle gift wrapping service is £2 and it is available until Saturday, December 14, when The Flower Shop will also have a lucky dip and lucky envelopes, with all the proceeds going to Chestnut Tree House.

The timing of Saturday's event ties in with Going Spare, at 82 Wick Street, having Santa's Grotto open from 5pm to 7pm with free gifts for children.