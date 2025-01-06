Littlehampton florist's bottle gift wrapping service raises hundreds for Sussex children's hospice Chestnut Tree House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charity week at a Littlehampton florist has raised hundreds of pounds for Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice.

The Flower Shop, at Unit 2, True Blue Precinct, Wick, came up with a way to help people create a special gift while raising money for its chosen charity.

Owner Michelle Bly said instead of buying a boring bottle bag for those wine and spirit gifts, she suggested people get them gift wrapped with a bow.

She added: "A big thank you to everyone who contributed to our fundraising for Chestnut Tree House last month. We raised £225 by gift wrapping bottles and on our lucky envelopes and lucky dip on the Saturday that Santa came to Going Spare.

"We arranged our charity event for the week beginning Monday, December 9. We were doing the wrapping all week. We were gift wrapping bottles for a small charge and donating the proceeds to Chestnut Tree House.

"We thought a hand-wrapped bottle would make a change from a bottle bag. Customers were able to choose from cellophane or paper and they were finished off with a bow."

The bottle gift wrapping service was available until Saturday, December 14, when The Flower Shop also had a lucky dip and lucky envelopes, tied in with Going Spare, at 82 Wick Street, having Santa's Grotto open with free gifts for children.

The Flower Shop will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. One of the longest-standing shops in Wick, it was built in 1975 and opened as a florist – and has continued to be a florist under several different owners.

Michelle said she is still deciding how she is going to mark the occasion, so ‘watch this space’.