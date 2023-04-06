A foodbank in Littlehampton has issued an urgent appeal for donations.

The amount of food distributed to local people in need, in the first three months of 2023, was ‘more than double’ than what was recorded in the same period last year, according to the Littlehampton and District Foodbank.

The charity provided three days’ emergency food parcels for 833 people since the start of the year – a 63 per cent rise on numbers for the first quarter of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while donations of food increased, ‘this has not kept pace with demand’ for emergency food which is up by 102 per cent.

The amount of food distributed to local people in need, in the first three months of 2023, is ‘more than double’ than what was recorded in the same period last year, according to the Littlehampton and District Foodbank.(Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

Foodbank manager Hazel Lodge said: “Demand has outstripped our donated food, despite the generosity of the local community. We have noticed a slight dip in donations as the cost of living increases bite for everyone. This means we have to buy more items.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The foodbank said low income was the most common cause of financial crisis for 61 per cent of people needing help, against a figure of 48 per cent last year. And families accounted for 36 per cent of all vouchers, up from 30 per cent last year.

These are the items needed most urgently needed by the foodbank:

- Tinned tomatoes;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Tinned fruit;

- Tinned meals;

- Jam and peanut butter;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Tinned vegetables;

- Sugar;

- Hot chocolate;

- Rice;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Bladder weakness pads;

- Household cleaning products (washing up liquid, laundry detergent etc);

All the information on our collection points can be found at https://littlehamptondistrict.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food.

Have you read?: This is how you can help the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust manage demand this Easter bank holiday weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad