Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
28 minutes ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
1 hour ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 hour ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
2 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
2 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend

Littlehampton foodbank appeal: These items are urgent needed

A foodbank in Littlehampton has issued an urgent appeal for donations.

By Sam Morton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST

The amount of food distributed to local people in need, in the first three months of 2023, was ‘more than double’ than what was recorded in the same period last year, according to the Littlehampton and District Foodbank.

The charity provided three days’ emergency food parcels for 833 people since the start of the year – a 63 per cent rise on numbers for the first quarter of last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And while donations of food increased, ‘this has not kept pace with demand’ for emergency food which is up by 102 per cent.

Most Popular
The amount of food distributed to local people in need, in the first three months of 2023, is ‘more than double’ than what was recorded in the same period last year, according to the Littlehampton and District Foodbank.(Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)The amount of food distributed to local people in need, in the first three months of 2023, is ‘more than double’ than what was recorded in the same period last year, according to the Littlehampton and District Foodbank.(Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)
The amount of food distributed to local people in need, in the first three months of 2023, is ‘more than double’ than what was recorded in the same period last year, according to the Littlehampton and District Foodbank.(Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

Foodbank manager Hazel Lodge said: “Demand has outstripped our donated food, despite the generosity of the local community. We have noticed a slight dip in donations as the cost of living increases bite for everyone. This means we have to buy more items.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The foodbank said low income was the most common cause of financial crisis for 61 per cent of people needing help, against a figure of 48 per cent last year. And families accounted for 36 per cent of all vouchers, up from 30 per cent last year.

These are the items needed most urgently needed by the foodbank:

- Tinned tomatoes;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Tinned fruit;

- Tinned meals;

- Jam and peanut butter;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Tinned vegetables;

- Sugar;

- Hot chocolate;

- Rice;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Bladder weakness pads;

- Household cleaning products (washing up liquid, laundry detergent etc);

All the information on our collection points can be found at https://littlehamptondistrict.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food.

Have you read?: This is how you can help the South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust manage demand this Easter bank holiday weekend

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

7 of the cheapest places to live in Sussex, handpicked by an AI chatbot

Sorry Cornwall - the Sussex pasty was here first

SussexSouth East Coast Ambulance Service