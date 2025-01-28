Littlehampton gallery reveals winners of JB25 – January Blues competition

More than 300 pieces of art went on show at Pier Road Coffee & Art in Littlehampton in the eighth JB25 – January Blues, with 14 categories and an overall public vote.

Guest judges this year included The West Wing actress Melissa Fitzgerald, West End star Ben Richards, author Francesca Capaldi, artist Alison Lapper, musician Andy Crofts, British Craft House founder Susan Bonnar and Littlehampton mayor Sean Lee.

Gallery owner Mike La-Traille and his partner Lucy Harvey hosted a midnight gathering in the café to reveal the winners, following their Burns Night Celebration on Saturday, January 26.

Mike said: "Thank you to everyone who has visited the gallery, become involved online and helped to make this another great January Blues."

Artist, photographer and musician Andy Crofts judged the abstract category and chose Nora Young as the winner.

Author Francesca Capaldi judged the black and white category and chose Glenn Phur's picture of John Lennon as the winner.

The West Wing actress Melissa Fitzgerald judged the blue category and chose Jill Madgwick's Moody Blue as the winner.

In the children's category, there were two winners, a fox picture selected by the panel of judges and a dog picture chosen in the public vote.

Mayor Sean Lee judged the Littlehampton category, picking Imogen Marshall's painting of a bicycle on the bridge overlooking the River Arun as the winner.

Kay Lockie won the open art category and the open photography winner was Jilly Hawksfield.

British Craft House founder Susan Bonnar judged the craft section and chose Daina Balciunaite Joksiene's ceramic angel bells as the winner.

Pencil drawing was a new category this year and there was a wonderful range of stunning pieces, judged by the panel. Clare Dawn Art won with Heel and also took the runner-up prize for Hand.

West End star Ben Richards judged the Sussex views and chose Trevor Fryer as the winner for his picture of the boardwalk over the dunes at West Beach.

Artist Alison Lapper judged the wildlife photography and wildlife art categories, selecting Andrew Harris' picture of penguins and an owl photo by Anthony Plummer as the winners.

Portrait winner was Manny Woodward and Worthing winner was Mark Hulme.

Kimmy Priggen was the overall public winner, after two rounds of voting.

See Pier Road Coffee & Art on Facebook for all the pictures and details of the runner-ups.

Visit Pier Road Coffee & Art at at 71 High Street, Littlehampton The gallery was started in November 2017 and moved to the High Street shop about 18 months ago.

1 . JB25 – January Blues Photo: Mike La-Traille

2 . JB25 – January Blues Photo: Mike La-Traille

3 . JB25 – January Blues Photo: Mike La-Traille