Lee Simmons, 33, from Hertfordshire, designed the sculpture after being selected by a panel of experts, led by Dundee City Council.

A whale was chosen to represent the history of whaling out of Dundee and the sculpture was constructed at Littlehampton Welding.

The sculpture set sail from Littlehampton to Dundee on October 14 and is now on display at Dundee’s interactive playpark.

The 36-metre whale sculpture which was construced in Littlehampton is now in Dundee's interactive playpark

