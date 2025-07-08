Littlehampton group among those to benefit from South Downs National Park travel grant

A Littlehampton group supporting adults with learning difficulties has been able to explore the inspirational natural beauty of the South Downs National Park thank to a travel grant.

Arun Sunshine Group was one of 17 organisations and community groups from across Sussex and Hampshire to benefit from the National Park Authority’s Health and Wellbeing Travel Grants.

The initiative was launched to help local community groups make the most of the tranquil and wildlife-rich landscape on their doorstep.

Kate Drake, Health and Wellbeing Officer for the National Park, said: “It’s been wonderful to witness the impact that being in the National Park in these amazing green spaces can have on so many people.

Kate Drake, South Downs National Park's health and wellbeing officer enjoys a walk. Picture: Alex Bamford

“National Parks are part of the nation’s support system for health and wellbeing and this scheme has proven how successful these outdoor experiences can be.

“Transport continues to be a barrier for some groups, so I’m really pleased we’re launching a second year of this scheme to help more people have an uplifting and restorative day-out surrounded by nature.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what interest we get now that this initiative is becoming more well-known.”

Following lots of positive feedback, the scheme is returning for a second year, with a particular focus on helping groups who may not have access to the National Park and might struggle with transport costs.

The travel grants are up to the value of £250 to cover transport costs.

The grants are being funded by the National Park Authority, with additional support from the South Downs Trust, the official charity of the National Park.

Find out more and apply for a grant by visiting www.southdowns.gov.uk/health-wellbeing or email [email protected]