A town council spokesperson said: “The funding is for organisations who need a bit extra support to deliver a free community event to mark the King’s Coronation. It can be used for a wide variety of things such as buying materials, renting equipment or a venue. If you are part of a voluntary group and want to put something on to celebrate this special occasion, do have a look at the criteria online and be sure to apply before Sunday, April 16.”
The application window is open from now until Sunday 16 April. Applications can be made online via the Town Council’s website www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/coronation-funds.
The event must be held in Littlehampton and must be free to attend. Anyone with questions can call the events team on 01903 732063.