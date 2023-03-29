Edit Account-Sign Out
Littlehampton groups can apply for King's coronation event funding

Littlehampton Town Council has a total of £1,000 of funding available for local non-for-profit organisations to use to deliver their own free community events to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty the King in Littlehampton.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:03 BST

A town council spokesperson said: “The funding is for organisations who need a bit extra support to deliver a free community event to mark the King’s Coronation. It can be used for a wide variety of things such as buying materials, renting equipment or a venue. If you are part of a voluntary group and want to put something on to celebrate this special occasion, do have a look at the criteria online and be sure to apply before Sunday, April 16.”

WATCH: Climping beach left to 'natural management' due to lack of funds to repai...
The application window is open from now until Sunday 16 April. Applications can be made online via the Town Council’s website www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/coronation-funds.

Funding is available for events to celebrate the coronation of King Charles. Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The event must be held in Littlehampton and must be free to attend. Anyone with questions can call the events team on 01903 732063.

