Littlehampton Harbour Waterfront Festival and RNLI open day – in pictures

Organised by Littlehampton Harbour, thousands of people flocked to the annual event, which was held on Saturday and Sunday.

As part of the festival, Littlehampton RNLI held its open day on Sunday.

The volunteer crew on Littlehampton RNLI’s two lifeboats – Renee Sherman and Ray of Hope – were joined for the extra special parade in Littlehampton Harbour by lifeboats from Littlehampton’s two neighbouring RNLI lifeboat stations, Shoreham Harbour and Selsey, as well as the historic RNLI and Littlehampton-made Arun-Class lifeboat Sir William Arnold.

The action-packed day raised £4,500 to help Littlehampton RNLI’s volunteer crew continue their lifesaving work in local waters.

Other activities on the day included guided tours of the visiting lifeboats and the lifeboat station, face painting, scavenger hunt, plant sale, BBQ and the chance to drive a remote-control replica Arun-Class lifeboat. Littlehampton’s volunteer crew, fundraising crew and water safety team were also on hand throughout the day to meet and greet visitors.

Nick White, Littlehampton RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager, said: “This year, the RNLI is celebrating its 200th anniversary, so this Open Day was especially significant. I would like to thank everyone who was able to visit us on the day, as well as the many people behind the scenes who worked so hard to make this such a great event. We are always so grateful for the wonderful support we receive from our local community – thank you so much for your continued kindness and generosity.”

