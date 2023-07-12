NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Littlehampton lifeboat station open day is this weekend – a fun day out for the whole family

​Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station is ready to welcome visitors to its annual open day on Sunday.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:31 BST

​The action-packed day – which is part of Littlehampton Harbour’s Waterfront Festival – will give people the opportunity to find out all about their local RNLI lifeboat station and the vital role its volunteers play in saving lives at sea.

From 10am to 4pm, visitors will be able to take a closer look at the lifeboat station’s two lifeboats – Renee Sherman and Ray of Hope – tour the boathouse and crew room, meet the crew, and find out what it is like to be ‘out on a shout’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Subject to taskings and availability, the crew will conduct a search and rescue demonstration in Littlehampton Harbour. They will also welcome lifeboats from Littlehampton RNLI’s neighbouring lifeboat stations – Shoreham Harbour RNLI and Selsey RNLI – into the harbour.

Most Popular
Littlehampton lifeboat station's open day is this weekend. Picture: RNLI/Beth BrooksLittlehampton lifeboat station's open day is this weekend. Picture: RNLI/Beth Brooks
Littlehampton lifeboat station's open day is this weekend. Picture: RNLI/Beth Brooks

Visitors will also be able to find out more about how to stay safe at the coast and in the water from Littlehampton RNLI’s water safety team.

Meanwhile, Littlehampton RNLI’s fundraising crew will host fun activities for all the family, including a race against the clock to dress as quickly as possible in full RNLI crew kit, face painting, Scalextric racing, a scavenger hunt, and a stall selling RNLI goodies.

The RNLI’s mascot ‘Stormy Stan’ will also be greeting people at the lifeboat station, alongside his inflatable lifeboat.