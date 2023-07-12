Littlehampton lifeboat station open day promises fun for the whole family

​Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station is ready to welcome visitors to its annual open day on Sunday, July 23.

​The action-packed day – which is part of Littlehampton Harbour’s Waterfront Festival – will give people the opportunity to find out all about their local RNLI lifeboat station and the vital role its volunteers play in saving lives at sea.

From 10am to 4pm, visitors will be able to take a closer look at the lifeboat station’s two lifeboats – Renee Sherman and Ray of Hope – tour the boathouse and crew room, meet the crew, and find out what it is like to be ‘out on a shout’.

Subject to taskings and availability, the crew will conduct a search and rescue demonstration in Littlehampton Harbour. They will also welcome lifeboats from Littlehampton RNLI’s neighbouring lifeboat stations – Shoreham Harbour RNLI and Selsey RNLI – into the harbour.

Littlehampton lifeboat station's open day is this weekend. Picture: RNLI/Beth Brooks

Visitors will also be able to find out more about how to stay safe at the coast and in the water from Littlehampton RNLI’s water safety team.

Meanwhile, Littlehampton RNLI’s fundraising crew will host fun activities for all the family, including a race against the clock to dress as quickly as possible in full RNLI crew kit, face painting, Scalextric racing, a scavenger hunt, and a stall selling RNLI goodies.