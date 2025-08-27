Alan Townsend was joined by family and friends at The Lamb in Rustington for a lunchtime party on August 26. He had with him a card from the King and Queen and a certificate from The Royal Engineers Association.

Alan, who was born in Walsall on August 26, 1925, served in the Corps of Royal Engineers during the Second World War. He started off in the Home Guard before joining the Sappers as a radio engineer.

He served at Tangmere at the same time as Douglas Bader and was involved with building Bailey bridges, even featuring on the training video that was made when the first one was put together.

After the war, Alan worked in the Air Ministry. He met his wife Jean on a cruise and they were married in 1963 in Dunstable – in a snow storm, Alan recounted. They went on to have two children, Susan and Nigel.

Nigel said: "My sister and I are so proud to be part of all the history. His dad was Ernest Townsend OBE, town clerk of Worthing during the war.

"We have got lots of letters from Winston Churchill, including when Winston asked my granddad to hide all of Worthing's secrets, which my dad and my granddad buried in the churchyard in Broadwater."

Alan inherited the pen used by Princess Elizabeth when she signed the visitors' book in the Mayor's Parlour at Worthing Town Hall on May 19, 1951 – nine months before she became Queen.

Ernest was Worthing Town Council's third town clerk since Worthing became a borough. He had been the town clerk at Walsall before coming to Worthing in 1934 as assistant town clerk. He was made deputy town clerk in 1936 and became town clerk in 1941 at the age of 40.

During the war years, he was not only town clerk but ARP controller, food executive officer, national regulation officer, fuel overseer and chief billeting officer. He was awarded the OBE in June 1945, in recognition of his work on the town's behalf during the war.

Ernest retired on September 30, 1962, having served 21 years in the role and a total of 37 years in local government service. Due to ill health, he was given leave of absence from May 1962 but retained as a consultant until July 1965.

Sadly, his home in Bath Road had been robbed in January 1962, while his wife Elizabeth was out shopping. Ernest's OBE was among the items stolen and it was only recently that Nigel was able to acquire a replacement, having written directly to the King.

Ernest commissioned Worthing artist Leonard May to paint his portrait as a gift to the town and it is now in Worthing Museum's collection.

1 . 100th birthday Alan Townsend with his card from the King and Queen and certificate from The Royal Engineers Association Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . 100th birthday Ernest Townsend was Worthing Town Council's third town clerk since Worthing became a borough Photo: Worthing Herald

3 . 100th birthday Worthing artist Leonard May painting Ernest Townsend's portrait Photo: Worthing Herald

4 . 100th birthday The pen used by Princess Elizabeth and Ernest Townsend helping to welcome the Duchess of Gloucester when she visited Worthing in October 1947 Photo: Worthing Herald