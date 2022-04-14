Peter Burns was honoured by the charity alongside fellow fundraiser and teammate Vicky Knight, from Southampton.

The duo organised and took part in a group swimming challenge across the Solent in September 2021, raising more than £40,000 for the charity.

The award winners were announced on April 11, World Parkinson’s Day.

Peter Burns from Littlehampton has been named as 2021 Fundraiser of the Year by Cure Parkinson’s. Photo: Ian Dickens

On Sunday, September 5, Peter and Vicky led a team of 12 swimmers, each with a connection to Parkinson’s, in crossing the Solent from Gosport to Ryde on the Isle of Wight.

The team were accompanied by safety support kayaks, and each of the 12 swimmers, three of whom have Parkinson’s, completed the entire crossing.

The Positively Parkinson’s Solent Swim Challenge was two years in the making, and was co-founded by Peter who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2017 and Vicky, a specialist in neurological rehabilitation.

It came as part of a wider Positively Parkinson’s initiative which aims to help people with Parkinson’s adjust to life after their diagnosis, have a positive mind set and access to the support of a caring community.

Peter said: “All the swimmers bonded into a great team and the sheer emotion of arriving on the beach in Ryde having achieved the swim was quite remarkable.

“The amount we’ve raised has gone beyond our wildest expectations. We’ve been astounded by people’s generosity, kindness and empathy, and many people have shared their own personal story of their connection to Parkinson’s when they have donated.”

Will Cook, chief executive of Cure Parkinson’s, said: “Peter and Vicky are truly deserving winners of this award.

“Despite the numerous obstacles they faced in the lead up to the crossing, contending with delays due to adverse weather and the difficulties of the pandemic, they have succeeded in both leading their team across the Solent and galvanising a whole wider community to either support the challenge or get involved in their local pools.”