Martin Blake, 66, of Surrey Street, began to notice his vision in his right eye deteriorating in February last year whilst he was driving.

Martin said he could not judge the width of the road or the position of other traffic. He continued: “I went home and did a few tests in the mirror and realised my right eye was not right.

“I went to the GP, got referred to a local eye clinic who said I had a cataract forming and would go on the waiting list, which I knew was very long due to Covid.”

Martin regained his sight in his right eye after undergoing surgery at the Optegra Hospital in Hampshire in January of this year

In the long months ahead, Martin lost his peripheral vision and had to stop doing the things he loved – driving, cycling and playing golf and was told he may not get an hospital appointment until December, 2021.

However, around October time, Martin got the opportunity to go private and visit the Optegra Eye Hospital in Hampshire in a bid to save his eyesight.

Martin said: “I had my first appointment with Optegra in December and the conversation down there was a bit worrying.

“Because of the white cataract, the specialists couldn’t see the back of my eye but hoped the surgery would be okay so I had nothing to lose really.

“I was treated within weeks and cannot believe the difference – my vision is amazing now.

“I had a new lense treatment. The thought of the surgery was worse than the procedure. I didn’t feel a thing.”

Martin added that the support from his family was amazing, and especially from his sister who also had suffered with a cataract, helping Martin first-hand through his own journey.

Within four days of the surgery, Martin said he had great vision.

He added: “It felt amazing, it was really good to be able to see again.