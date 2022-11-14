Littlehampton mayor reveals winner of her Christmas card competition

Edith Lock-Brees, aged five, designed the winning card

Five-year-old Littlehampton resident Edith Lock-Brees will be joining the mayor on stage on Saturday (November 19) to press the big switch that will turn the town’s illuminations on.

Edith has been granted the honour after winning this year’s ‘Design the Mayor’s Christmas Card’ competition with her design of Rudolph delivering presents in Littlehampton.

She has also won a £50 voucher to spend in a local store.

Speaking about the competition councillor Jill Long, said: “I had a very difficult time choosing a winner from the wonderful entries but Edith’s design was so bright and colourful that I thought it was ideal for spreading festive cheer.

"I will be sending it via email to wish a Merry Christmas to all my contacts who I am sure will smile when they see the beautiful drawing.

"It felt important to celebrate the hard work children put into their drawings so together with the museum we have arranged for all the designs to be on display in one of the galleries from Thursday, November 24.