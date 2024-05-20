Selected by a panel of councillors following a public nomination process, in handing the recipients their awards mayor Freddie Tandy said: “It’s a privilege to present these awards which in my opinion are only a small token of gratitude for all the amazing work every single individual and group has achieved for our town.”

The winners were:

Dance Industry Studios has offered opportunities and high-quality training for Littlehampton residents in all genres of dance for 38 years. Under Muriel, the school principal, who is ably supported by a dedicated team, the organisation fosters and nurtures local talent. Helping pupils to achieve places at top performing arts colleges, many have gone on to forge successful careers in ballet and musical theatre.

Littlehampton Prom Park Run held its first event in April 2019. Since then hundreds of people have been empowered to run or walk 5k every Saturday morning. Creating a wonderful community of runners and volunteers, who collectively improve their fitness and mental health, the group now attracts some 300 people every week.

Run by volunteers, Arun Community Transport drives people without easy access to public transport to appointments. Low cost, efficient and a lifeline to many, an exceptional band of volunteers make a very real difference to those in need of the service.

Allison Whitburn really does over deliver in her role as community champion at Morrisons. Extremely helpful to Littlehampton schools, including running the uniform swap at Chilgrove House, she has also arranged for a local school to receive snacks for pupils in need.

Celia Thomson-Hitchcock was chair of the Littlehampton Traders Association for four years. Working tirelessly for the Town’s traders and for the people of Littlehampton, Celia also lends a hand to other organisations in Littlehampton.

Barbara Greaves has notched up 24 years of volunteering for the St Barnabas House Hospice charity shop. Raising thousands of pounds in sales, she was also recognised for her excellent customer service skills.

