Littlehampton MP meets Morrisons colleagues to learn more about the difference they are making in the area
She was greeted at the Littlehampton store by manager Shaun Schofield and community champion Ali Whitburn, before being shown around, so she could learn more about the day-to-day operations and the difference the team is making to the area.
Alison, who has been MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton since July last year, said: "It was wonderful to visit the Morrisons Littlehampton team. Every Morrisons store has a Community Champion. In Littlehampton, we are fortunate to have Ali Whitburn.
"Ali has been at the store since it opened 12 years ago. In 2021, she was recognised in The Queen's New Year Honours list and awarded a British Empire Medal. It was a privilege to meet her.
"Morrisons’ Community Champions go above and beyond, with an increased focus on supporting local organisations and charities. Thanks to the generosity of customers, they receive hundreds of pounds worth of donations each week.
"This enables them to provide meal bags for local charities like St Peter’s & Paul’s Pantry and Littlehampton Community Fridge, to helping schools like White Meadows Primary Academy and groups like Age UK, their support reaches far and wide.
"They’re also part of national efforts, supporting the Baby Bank Alliance through the BabyBundles appeal, helping families in need."
The Morrisons Foundation also offers grants to local charities. Applications can be made at www.morrisonsfoundation.com/grant-funding-request
Ali, who has arranged countless successful charity fundraising events in store, said it was a 'great and interesting visit' from the MP.
She added: "It was lovely to meet Alison and show her our store and all the great work that we do."