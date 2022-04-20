The Littlehampton parkrun launched on April 13, 2019, but has not been able to celebrate a birthday due to Covid causing the weekly event to shut down on its 2020 and 2021 anniversaries.

Daniel Molica, 44, from Littlehampton, is the events director of Littlehampton parkrun. He said: “The event on Saturday, April 16, was really good.

“I think a lot of people were excited about the parkrun. We had 244 people take part in the run and normally we have about 180 people. It was a lot of fun, the weather was great and there was a lot of happy, smiley people.

Littlehampton residents gathering around the clock tower on the promenade ready to set off on their run

“We’ve been on the prom for just over three years now but this is the first time we’ve celebrated a birthday. The first and second birthdays were both during the pandemic so we weren’t able to do the run.”

Daniel said celebrating the third birthday brought a different kind of feel to the day. He added: “I think it brought more first timers as they might have heard that we were celebrating something.

“The run is exciting anyway, but I think this added a more exciting element to it, and even more so with the weather we had, not forgetting the cakes we bought either.

As the event director, Daniel said it was very rewarding to see so many people turn up for the parkrun.

The Littlehampton parkrun event had 244 people attend to celebrate its third birthday

He added: “It’s quite emotional because after I saw parkrun happening in Worthing and Bognor Regis, I was just in awe of it and that’s why I approached them and asked to have one in Littlehampton.

“It’s always an amazing sight for me seeing people turn up weekly, but it’s a community thing and it’s exercise. For me to see that happen, it means so much to me.

“The other run directors who help me with the parkrun are incredible, too. They give up their time to help which is amazing, it’s a lovely feeling when people are willing to help.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who turned up for giving up their time to come and join us and celebrate our third birthday.

Littlehampton parkrun began in April 2019, but was unable to run for two years due to Covid but this year, they ran again celebrating the Littlehampton event's third birthday

“They made it such a fun event to attend and made it everything I know parkrun can be.”

Daniel was over the moon to finally celebrate a parkrun birthday after not being able to hold the event in recent years due to Covid

The Littlehampton parkrun team is made up of other run directors who helped the day run smoothly