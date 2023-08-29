Residents in Littlehampton are up in arms over plans to install new electric vehicle chargepoints outside their homes.

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) is leading a scheme to introduce charge points across the county – in areas, with no off-street parking – to encourage people to switch to more sustainable travel, with £1.8 million awarded to the West Sussex Chargepoint Network.

Charging points are now due to be built on Windward Close. Resident Paul Wooly said he found out ‘via my neighbour’ that the council had a consultation for phase two of the installations locally, which has now concluded.

“There was no letter drop, no notification of proposal on the lampposts by the lay-by affected,” Paul said.

“WSCC are wanting to install six EV charger bays in a lay-by that will only take six vehicles for residents. There are four houses that primarily use this lay-by for their vehicles, and there is still overspill into the road.

"So if they go ahead with their plan then the residents will not be able to park outside their homes and, worse still, it will devalue the homes. Who would buy a three-bed family home with no parking, but will see empty bays instead?”

The county council said its public consultation – from July 10 to August 7 – saw leaflets distributed to households within an ‘approximate 250m radius of the proposed sites’.

A spokesperson added: “We have also let people know about the Phase 2 Electric Vehicle consultation through reminders in various county-wide eNewsletters, via our social media channels and through Arun District Council.

“We have already corresponded directly with a number of residents from Windward Close, Littlehampton and addressed their concerns after they received the leaflet and responded to our survey.”

The council said the proposed electric vehicle chargepoints would be 'advisory bays only’ and therefore, ‘still available for residents to park in’ – as long as the bays aren't in use by an electric vehicle.

"As there are no current parking restrictions on Windward Close, parking availability will remain the same i.e. that the spaces will still be available to all at all times,” the spokesperson added.

However, Paul accused the council of ‘double standards’.

He explained: "The irony of it all is that there are only two electric vehicles in the street. One has a driveway, like the majority of the houses in Windward Close, and the other person is myself.

"I pull my car onto my front garden and charge at off-peak rate. I do not want these over priced chargers and will not use them.

“What's even worse is that when I applied to have a dropped kerb in the last few years but it was rejected because it would take away a parking space for other drivers. Yet WSCC are now taking away six parking spots for non electric vehicle owners.”

Phase one of the scheme saw three locations proposed for Littlehampton – on Wick Farm Road, Fitzalan Road and Beaumont Park.

However – after concerns from residents came to light – West Sussex County Council put its plans for Wick Farm Road on ice. Click here to read more.

1 . Anger over electric vehicle charging points proposal Residents of Windward Close, Littlehampton are concerned about the imminent arrival of electric vehicle charging points outside their houses. Photo: Steve Robards/National World

