More than 150 brave participants took to the water for Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station’s December Dip.

The Christmas event – hosted by The Beach café on Sea Road – took place on Saturday (December 16) and has so far raised £3,500. This will go towards helping the volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI save lives at sea in local waters.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Despite the cold sea temperature, there was a festive atmosphere, with many of the dippers wearing fancy dress and Christmas hats.

"They were kept safe in the water by the volunteer crew of Littlehampton RNLI on lifeboat Renee Sherman, safety boats crewed by Arun Yacht Club, and lifeguards from Brighton Surf Lifesaving Club.

"On land, Littlehampton RNLI’s shore crew and launch authorities counted the dippers in and out of the sea. St John Ambulance [teams] were also on hand.”

Spectators were entertained by Littlehampton RNLI’s very own DJ and announcer Steve Howlett. There was also a stall selling RNLI festive gifts and a Christmas market hosted by The Beach café.

Cian Mathews, Littlehampton RNLI’s fundraising chairman, said: “This is our second year holding the December Dip and, just like last year, I have been blown away by the kindness, bravery and generosity of the people of Littlehampton.

"It was a great event and it was wonderful to see so many happy faces. We’re already looking forward to next year.”

1 . Littlehampton RNLI December Dip More than 150 brave participants took to the water for Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station’s December Dip. Photo: RNLI/Beth Brooks

