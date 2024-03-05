Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) reaches its 200th anniversary, six of Littlehampton Lifeboat Station’s longest-serving operational crew are celebrating nearly 200 years’ voluntary service.

"The six volunteers, who are all from the local area, have chalked up a combined 194 years’ saving lives at sea,” an RNLI spokesperson said.

"They are all frontline lifesavers who currently have, or have held, seagoing roles – and they all play a crucial role in the smooth running of the lifeboat station.”

These volunteers are:

– Geoff Warminger: 52 years;

– Nick White: 42 years;

– Ivan Greer: 33 years;

– Andy Harris: 28 years;

– Gavin Simmons: 22 years;

– Rob Devo: 17 years

An RNLI spokesperson added: “Since it was founded on March 4, 1824, the RNLI has relied on volunteering to power its lifesaving service.

“Each volunteer juggles their time with their job and family life. They are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When their pager goes off, they will drop everything to head to the lifeboat station and save lives at sea.

"Littlehampton RNLI, which is in the heart of Littlehampton Harbour, is manned entirely by volunteers.”

Nick White, Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station’s lifeboat operations manager, has volunteered with the RNLI for 42 years, at both Littlehampton and Weston-super-Mare.

He said: "The town of Littlehampton has a long and close relationship with the RNLI. Since the 19th century, our men and women have selflessly given up their time to help those in trouble in our local waters.

“Although today we are recognising the dedication and commitment of our longest-serving volunteers, I would also like to thank every single one of the many men and women at Littlehampton RNLI who make our lifesaving work possible. To our shop staff, visits officers, water safety team, fundraisers, press officers, boathouse managers, launch authorities, shore crew and crew – thank you!”