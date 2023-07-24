NationalWorldTV
Littlehampton RNLI open day: Visitors see lifeboats up close and raise funds – in pictures

​Littlehampton RNLI hosted an open day on Sunday.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST

It raised £2,250 to help the volunteer crew save lives.

Beth Brooks, spokesperson, said: “We are so grateful for the kindness, generosity and support of everyone who attended. People had the chance to see our two lifeboats up close and meet some of our volunteer crew.MORE STORIES: Littlehampton sandcastle competition returns next month: Full details and how you can take part

Littlehampton free events for families: Summer of fun activities planned in town centre

“Fundraising activities included Scalextric racing, face painting, temporary tattoos, a scavenger hunt and a crew kit competition in which kids had the chance to dress as quickly as they could in full lifeboat kit. There was also a gift stall selling RNLI goodies, kites, tea cosies, hand-knitted hats and our 2024 Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station calendar.

“The RNLI's face-to-face, water safety teams and Stormy Stan mascot all attended. We were also delighted to welcome our friends from Littlehampton fire station.”

