Littlehampton RNLI open day: Visitors see lifeboats up close and raise funds – in pictures

​Littlehampton RNLI hosted an open day on Sunday.

It raised £2,250 to help the volunteer crew save lives.

Beth Brooks, spokesperson, said: “We are so grateful for the kindness, generosity and support of everyone who attended. People had the chance to see our two lifeboats up close and meet some of our volunteer crew.MORE STORIES: Littlehampton sandcastle competition returns next month: Full details and how you can take part

“Fundraising activities included Scalextric racing, face painting, temporary tattoos, a scavenger hunt and a crew kit competition in which kids had the chance to dress as quickly as they could in full lifeboat kit. There was also a gift stall selling RNLI goodies, kites, tea cosies, hand-knitted hats and our 2024 Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station calendar.

“The RNLI's face-to-face, water safety teams and Stormy Stan mascot all attended. We were also delighted to welcome our friends from Littlehampton fire station.”

1 . RNLI open day 2023 The RNLI open day took place on Sunday. Picture: RNLI Photo: RNLI

2 . RNLI open day 2023 The RNLI open day took place on Sunday. Picture: RNLI Photo: RNLI

3 . RNLI open day 2023 The RNLI open day took place on Sunday. Picture: RNLI Photo: RNLI

4 . RNLI open day 2023 The RNLI open day took place on Sunday. Picture: RNLI Photo: RNLI