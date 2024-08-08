Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

RNLI representatives from Littlehampton participated in a special photo moment for the charity’s 200th anniversary.

On Thursday, August 1, Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers created a photographic record – named – One Moment for One Crew – of those involved with the lifesaving charity.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “The charity, which was founded in 1824, asked its volunteers and staff from around the UK and Ireland to take a photo of themselves, their crew or their team, at as close to 18:24 on 1.8.24 as possible.

"Whether lifeguards on a beach, lifeboat crew at a station, fundraisers at an event, or volunteers in a museum – all involved with the charity have been encouraged to submit a photo of themselves representing their RNLI role at wherever they may be on this date and time.

"Representatives including lifeboat crew, shore crew, launch authorities, fundraisers, shop volunteers, visits officers and water safety crew from Littlehampton RNLI took part. The photos have been uploaded to an online portal and will be used to create a montage image.”

Everyone from Littlehampton RNLI gathered outside the town’s lifeboat station, in Littlehampton Harbour, with the station’s two lifeboats – Renee Sherman and Ray of Hope – for the historic moment.

The RNLI celebrated its 200th anniversary on March 4 this year, and this photographic moment is ‘one of a range of events and programmes’ which the charity has organised to mark its bicentenary.

Anjie Rook, RNLI associate director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, said: “The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for 200 years thanks to its incredible people – the courageous lifeboat crews and lifeguards who put their own lives at risk to save others; the dedicated fundraisers who raise the income to power those rescues; the committed volunteers who give their own time in a range of other roles such as giving out water safety advice or helping to run our retail shops and museums, and the staff who provide vital support to our volunteers.

"We have encouraged anyone who has some form of involvement with the RNLI to participate in this special One Moment for One Crew photographic event, to capture a record of everyone who, at this moment in time, is playing some part in the RNLI’s lifesaving work, continuing its legacy and securing its future.

"During our 200th anniversary year we have been remembering our past, celebrating the lifesaving service we provide today, and aiming to inspire future generations of lifesavers and supporters.

"One Moment for One Crew is very much about celebrating the people of today’s RNLI and, we hope, inspiring those future generations who will take the RNLI into its third century of lifesaving.”

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its volunteer crews and lifeguards have saved over 146,000 lives – this equates to an average of two lives saved every day for 200 years.

It was founded in a London tavern on March 4, 1824 – following an appeal from Sir William Hillary, who lived on the Isle of Man and witnessed many shipwrecks. The RNLI has continued saving lives at sea throughout the past two centuries.

Today, it operates 238 lifeboat stations around the UK and Ireland, including four on the River Thames, and has seasonal lifeguards on 238 lifeguarded beaches around the UK. It designs and builds its own lifeboats and runs domestic and international water safety programmes.

For further information about the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, visit RNLI.org/200.