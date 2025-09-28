Littlehampton RNLI’s new lifeboat officially named at poignant ceremony

Littlehampton RNLI’s newest lifeboat was officially named Spirit of Fidelity at a special naming ceremony and service of dedication held at Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station on Saturday, September 27.

Spirit of Fidelity D-902 is a D class lifeboat. Known as the workhorse of the RNLI, D class lifeboats are highly manoeuvrable and operate closer to shore than all-weather lifeboats. They come into their own during search and rescues in the surf, shallow water and confined locations.

Spirit of Fidelity was named and generously funded by donors Michael and Alison Veale.

Michael Veale said: "The Veale family have been supporting the RNLI for over 65 years. Following my father’s retirement, he became chair of a committee to raise funds to purchase an Atlantic inshore lifeboat for Weston-super-Mare in 2000.

“Therefore, our gift of D-902, with its name Spirit of Fidelity, which honours his memory, is the natural extension of my family’s involvement with the RNLI. Needless to say, the naming ceremony has been an amazing and very emotional event for us, given the memories it generates.”

RNLI naming ceremonies are a longstanding tradition. They give their volunteer crews, communities and donors the chance to welcome their new lifeboat into service and celebrate its naming.

During the ceremony, Michael and Alison officially handed Spirit of Fidelity to RNLI trustee Andrew Jordan, who accepted the lifeboat into the care of the RNLI. Andrew then passed Spirit of Fidelity over to Nick White, Littlehampton RNLI’s lifeboat operations manager, who accepted the lifeboat on behalf of everyone at Littlehampton RNLI.

Mike Meachin, volunteer shore crew at Littlehampton RNLI and the lifeboat station’s chaplain, then led a service of dedication before Michael and Alison officially named Spirit of Fidelity by christening the lifeboat with the traditional bottle of champagne.

Spirit of Fidelity arrived at Littlehampton RNLI on May 7 and has been launched on service 20 times.

Nick White said: “Littlehampton RNLI’s volunteer crew and two lifeboats save lives at sea along the West Sussex coast from Worthing to Bognor Regis.

“Since arriving at our lifeboat station in May, Spirit of Fidelity has already enabled our crew to be there for people who need our help. We’re so grateful to Michael and Alison for their extremely generous donation – and we’re very proud that Littlehampton RNLI is the home of Spirit of Fidelity.”

Michael Veale added: “We’re surprised and delighted by how everyone at Littlehampton RNLI has adopted and welcomed us into their family and have been so grateful for the new lifeboat.

“Although we’ve donated the lifeboat, it is they – through their courage, professionalism and the support of the wider RNLI – who are dedicated to saving lives at sea every time they go out on a shout.”

The service was also attended by Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, and Alan Butcher, Littlehampton Mayor.

