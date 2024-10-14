The guests of honour were Rotary District Governor, Annemarie van Bochove Allen and husband Mike, and Councillor Jill Long, former mayor of Littlehampton.

All those who attended enjoyed a really splendid evening, enhanced particularly by that wonderful entertainer, Richard Sidaway.

The Rotary Club, with the motto Service above Self, is one of the 34,000 clubs worldwide. Members represent a wide variety of jobs, vocations and ages, including those in retirement and enjoy informal lunch meetings twice monthly at Ham Manor, social gatherings and events in the community.

Funds are raised especially for the benefit of local worthwhile causes such as the Littlehampton Foodbank, Turning Tides Homelessness, Safe in Sussex and Creative Heart Hub.

There is an emphasis on supporting young people, for example Arun Youth Community Awards, Arun Young Musicians and an annual Christmas Carol Concert involving local schools. Internationally the Club has supported Rotary’s successful ‘End Polio Now’ campaign and several projects in third world countries or where natural disasters have struck.

The club is looking for new members, particularly so that more local projects benefiting Littlehampton and the surrounding area can be undertaken. Contact can be made via the website www.rotary-ribi.org

