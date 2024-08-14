The competitors, including tourists from outside of West Sussex, were given an hour to create their most imaginative sand sculpture for the chance of winning some incredible prizes.

This year, prizes were donated by event sponsor, Harbour Park, and traditional sweet shop Bah-Humbug.

The winner of the under 5’s category, judged by sand artist Mark Ford, was an incredible castle. In the over 5’s category, judged by Councillor Freddie Tandy, there were many amazing creations to choose from, but the brilliant sandscape took first place.

Finally, the 10+ category winner was a fantastic Save The Sea piece judged by mayor, Councillor Sean Lee.

Runners up in each category included a torty the turtle, save our seas turtle and a dragon.

Speaking about the annual event, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “It is always a pleasure seeing our lovely beach busy with people enjoying themselves but this event really is a highlight for me. Having been born in Littlehampton it brings back cherished memories of endless hours of fun.

"There were some incredible creations by all the competitors which made it an impossible task for our judges to choose their favourite! We had some wonderful designs including dolphins, dragons and crabs. I would like to say a special thanks to Harbour Park and Bah Humbug Sweets for donating the winner’s and runners up prizes!”

People can still get involved with upcoming events organised by the Littlehampton Town Council such as Screen on the Green this Saturday (August 17) and the Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day that takes place on Saturday, September 14.

Plus there are free family events in the High Street every Wednesday of the school holidays. For more information, see the website www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk or follow Visit Littlehampton on Facebook and Instagram.

1 . Littlehampton Sandcastle Competition 2024 The Littlehampton Sandcastle Competition is held annually on Littlehampton beach and draws families from across the area. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

3 . Littlehampton Sandcastle Competition 2024 Over 10s winners with Town Mayor Councillor Sean Lee Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

