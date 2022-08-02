The annual event, which is organised by Littlehampton Town Council, will take place at East Beach on Tuesday (August 9).

Entry is free and there will be prizes to be won in each category: five and under, over fives, and ten-plus, as well as an additional prize going to the best jubilee-themed sculpture.

The ‘out-sanding’ winners will have a whale of a time with prizes courtesy of local businesses and event sponsor Harbour Park.

Littlehampton's Sandcastle Competition is back. Picture: Scott Ramsey/Littlehampton Town Council

Passionate builders can enter as a group or individually and creations can only be decorated using natural materials from the beach.

Registration will be on the seafront, near the Stage by the Sea, from 10am, and people can pick up a free bucket before the competition starts at 11am.

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chair of the council’s community resources committee, said: “It’s always fantastic to see families and friends working together to build imaginative sculptures and castles. Every year your entries make waves with our special competition judges. This year we have a separate category for the best jubilee-themed creation, so I expect to see some