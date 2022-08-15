Littlehampton Screen on the Green: All you need to know about this weekend's big event

Littlehampton Town Council’s free Screen on the Green event is returning to East Green on Saturday for its eighth instalment.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Monday, 15th August 2022, 2:31 pm

Disney’s Encanto will be shown on a 40ft inflatable screen once the sun has set at approximately 8.30pm.

And from 6.30pm, families can warm up their voices and practice their dance moves at a very special free silent disco.

A variety of caterers will be on site from 7pm, including a range of vegan, vegetarian and gluten free delights from The Vegan Street Food Company, jacket potatoes and loaded fries courtesy of Potato Box, fresh wood fired pizza from Dal Fuoco, tea, coffee and snacks from the Littlehampton District Lion’s Club and a variety of cinema favourites from vendors Nic and Ben’s Entertainment.

Most Popular

The Littlehampton Town Council organised Screen On The Green - The Greatest Showman event back in 2018. Picture Scott Ramsey

A collection will also take place to raise money for the mayor’s chosen charity – Arundel & Littlehampton District Scouts.

Encanto is a PG film and is suitable for all. Children are welcome, but the late finishing time may mean it’s more suitable for older children. This event is weather dependent.

Speaking about the event, chair of the community resources committee, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper said: “I’m so excited to welcome you all back to East Green, the home of the Family Madrigal, where for one night only all the people are ‘fantastical’ and ‘magical’. We would like to encourage people to take the opportunity to dress up as your favourite Disney characters.

MORE STORIES: Sussex travel: Warning over major disruption on railway line with two RMT strike days planned

This is where hosepipe ban is now in force across Sussex

"Keep an eye out for social media posts on the Visit Littlehampton Facebook page and share with your contacts. But remember, we don’t talk about Bruno!”