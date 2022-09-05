Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ninth instalment of the free event on August 20 was organised by Littlehampton Town Council.

Food was available to buy on the night, and a silent disco was held before the movie.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Screen on the Green 2022

After the sun had set, mayor of Littlehampton Jill Long officially opened the event.

She said: “I would like to thank Tyndall Jones for collecting £459.18 and everyone who donated for my charity. The money raised will hugely support future projects planned by the Arundel & Littlehampton District Scouts. Your generosity goes a long way in benefitting so many local families.”

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Billy Blanchard-Cooper added: “Thank you so much to everyone who attended our ninth Screen on the Green. It was wonderful to see so many families enjoying the silent disco and movie together. I would like to thank all of our wonderful contractors and caterers for supporting the event.