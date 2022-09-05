Littlehampton Screen on the Green: Ninth event hailed a success as 3,000 watch Disney's Encanto
An estimated three thousand people descended on Littlehampton’s East Green on August for a free night of magical fantasy fun under the stars to watch 2021 Disney-hit, Encanto.
The ninth instalment of the free event on August 20 was organised by Littlehampton Town Council.
Food was available to buy on the night, and a silent disco was held before the movie.
After the sun had set, mayor of Littlehampton Jill Long officially opened the event.
She said: “I would like to thank Tyndall Jones for collecting £459.18 and everyone who donated for my charity. The money raised will hugely support future projects planned by the Arundel & Littlehampton District Scouts. Your generosity goes a long way in benefitting so many local families.”
Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Billy Blanchard-Cooper added: “Thank you so much to everyone who attended our ninth Screen on the Green. It was wonderful to see so many families enjoying the silent disco and movie together. I would like to thank all of our wonderful contractors and caterers for supporting the event.
"There is still plenty more to come in the Town Council events calendar, pick up one of our event guides from Manor House or High Street shops to find out more.”