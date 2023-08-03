BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Littlehampton Screen on the Green set to return - when is it and what film will be shown?

Littlehampton’s Screen on the Green event is returning this month. Here’s all you need to know.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

The free event will return to East Green on Saturday, August 19 for its ninth instalment with a screening of ‘Matilda the Musical’.

The film, shown on a 40ft inflatable screen, will start once the sun sets at around 8.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A variety of caterers will be on site from 7pm on the day with plenty of goodies for you to purchase.

Most Popular
Littlehampton’s Screen on the Green event is returning this month. Photo: Littlehampton Town CouncilLittlehampton’s Screen on the Green event is returning this month. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council
Littlehampton’s Screen on the Green event is returning this month. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

Filmgoers can indulge in a range of sweet treats from Jim Jam’s Bakes, fresh wood fired pizza from Dal Fuoco, tea, coffee and snacks from the Littlehampton District Lion’s Club and a variety of cinema favourites from local vendors Nic and Ben’s Entertainment.

A collection will also be taking place before and after the film to raise money for the mayor’s work with local men’s mental health organisations.

Speaking about the fun outdoor cinema experience, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “I’m really looking forward to welcoming you all to East Green for some outdoor cinema fun!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Each year, the event goes down a treat with people of all generations as they come together to have some late-night family fun on our seafront green.

“Get your popcorn ready as you step into the world of revolting children.

“Special thanks to local car dealership Cuff Miller, for their support with this year’s event.”

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is a PG certificate film in the UK and is suitable for all, including children.

The council added that the event is weather dependent.

Related topics:Littlehampton