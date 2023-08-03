Littlehampton’s Screen on the Green event is returning this month. Here’s all you need to know.

The free event will return to East Green on Saturday, August 19 for its ninth instalment with a screening of ‘Matilda the Musical’.

The film, shown on a 40ft inflatable screen, will start once the sun sets at around 8.30pm.

A variety of caterers will be on site from 7pm on the day with plenty of goodies for you to purchase.

Littlehampton’s Screen on the Green event is returning this month. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

Filmgoers can indulge in a range of sweet treats from Jim Jam’s Bakes, fresh wood fired pizza from Dal Fuoco, tea, coffee and snacks from the Littlehampton District Lion’s Club and a variety of cinema favourites from local vendors Nic and Ben’s Entertainment.

A collection will also be taking place before and after the film to raise money for the mayor’s work with local men’s mental health organisations.

Speaking about the fun outdoor cinema experience, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Sean Lee, said: “I’m really looking forward to welcoming you all to East Green for some outdoor cinema fun!

“Each year, the event goes down a treat with people of all generations as they come together to have some late-night family fun on our seafront green.

“Get your popcorn ready as you step into the world of revolting children.

“Special thanks to local car dealership Cuff Miller, for their support with this year’s event.”

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is a PG certificate film in the UK and is suitable for all, including children.