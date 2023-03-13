​​Littlehampton Sea Cadets have returned triumphant from the annual district drill and piping competition, winning every category they entered.

Littlehampton Sea Cadets have returned triumphant from the annual district drill and piping competition, winning every category they entered

The competition took place at HMS Excellent in Portsmouth on Sunday, February 26, and the unit's success means it will go on to represent the district at the area competition on April 2 against eight other districts.

Commanding Officer LT (SCC) Brian Osborne RNR said he was very proud of all the cadets and it was an outstanding achievement for them, as they had worked extremely hard over the past month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning Colour Guard team was A/C Richardson-Green, O/C B Williams, Cdt 1st Class J Loveland, O/C A Barrett, Colour Guard Commander A/C A Smallbone.

A/C A Smallbone won the best Colour Guard Commander and Cdt B Loveland won the senior individual piping competition.