​​Littlehampton Sea Cadets triumph at HMS Excellent and win place representing the district at area drill and piping competition

​​Littlehampton Sea Cadets have returned triumphant from the annual district drill and piping competition, winning every category they entered.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
2 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 4:19pm
The competition took place at HMS Excellent in Portsmouth on Sunday, February 26, and the unit's success means it will go on to represent the district at the area competition on April 2 against eight other districts.

Commanding Officer LT (SCC) Brian Osborne RNR said he was very proud of all the cadets and it was an outstanding achievement for them, as they had worked extremely hard over the past month.

The winning Colour Guard team was A/C Richardson-Green, O/C B Williams, Cdt 1st Class J Loveland, O/C A Barrett, Colour Guard Commander A/C A Smallbone.

A/C A Smallbone won the best Colour Guard Commander and Cdt B Loveland won the senior individual piping competition.

The winning senior piping team was A/C A Hill, O/C T Smith and Cdt B Loveland and the winning junior piping team was AJC E Hill, JC O Richardson-Green and JC V Horspool.

