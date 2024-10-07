The plans for the regeneration of Littlehampton’s seafront between East Beach, South Terrace and Windmill Road were submitted in October 2023 and were granted permission at a meeting of Arun District Council’s planning committee on Thursday, December 14.

A new waterplay area is part of the plans.

"We are now at a point in the Littlehampton Seafront Scheme where you will start to see things happening and we will be sharing regular updates to let you know what,” a district council spokesperson said.

"In the last week you will have seen boundary fencing being set up to mark out the construction site and cabins delivered to Banjo Road.

"Neilcott Construction has started to clear their working area and is installing the utility connections needed to carry out the work.

"The next stage will involve carefully removing asbestos as well as taking out fixtures and fittings from the toilet block, before the building is demolished.

“The toilet block is now closed in preparation for this work and temporary toilets are open for use close by.”

In an update in August this year, Arun District Council said the first signs of the seafront improvement work ‘are appearing on site’. The council said the contractor will be using Banjo Road for the site compound, which has been closed to the public since September 23.

