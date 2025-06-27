Littlehampton Shopmobility extends opening times for Armed Forces Day

Littlehampton Shopmobility has extended its opening times for one day only to help people make the most of Armed Forces Day.

Littlehampton Town Council, in partnership with Harbour Park and the Kingston and East Preston Royal British Legion, is putting on its annual Armed Forces Day event at the Seafront Greens on Saturday, June 28, from 10.30am to 5pm.

The Littlehampton Shopmobility shop, in Manor House Car Park, will be open from 10am to 5.30pm that day. Pop in to hire a mobility scooter or wheelchair for this special day.

Membership cost £10 for 12 months. Scooter and wheelchair hire is £8 for the day.

Littlehampton Shopmobility can be found at 92 High Street, in the Manor House Car Park

The action-packed free Armed Forces Day event features interactive displays, live entertainment and a special visit from The Red Devils British Army Parachute Display Team.

Supported by local uniformed groups and veterans, the parade at the start of the event will follow a route from Sea Road on to East Green, where a Drumhead service will be held.

This year’s attractions include performances from the Stannage Stuntworld International Display Team, Rose and Thistle Pipe Band and the Silhouette Show, as well as an Armoured Vehicles display and the Army Cadets KITCAR display.

Military enthusiasts can enjoy an array of military vehicles including a 26 tonne BARV (Beach Armoured Vehicle) used on the beaches of Normandy during the D-Day landings, a static replica Spitfire and Hurricane and an interactive Anderson Shelter display. There will also be vintage fire engines and a variety of exhibits and D-Day-themed activities in the Littlehampton Museum tent.

Service’s charities and uniformed groups will be on hand to provide information about their services whilst giving you the chance to win prizes at their fundraising stalls. The event is in aid of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and a collection will be in place.