Littlehampton Shopmobility's new manager puts focus on getting customers through the door by raising awareness of new location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Littlehampton Shopmobility's new manager is hoping to get more customers through the doors with a focus on raising awareness of the charity's new location.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move to 92 High Street, in the Manor House car park, was forced after 25 years, as the previous landlord at St Martins Lane served notice the lease would not be renewed.

Lucy Batchelor, who took over as manager when June Caffyn retired at the end of 2024, wants to continue the work to raise awareness of the new location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "June said that when we moved premises, we lost most of the footfall. You used to walk through from St Martins Car Park and there was the big yellow building, and everyone knew where it was. Now we are out of the way.

Lucy Batchelor took over as manager of Littlehampton Shopmobility in January 2025

"A lot of customers have found us now but they said they had thought that we had closed down.

"We have lost the footfall, so I am trying different ways of showing we are here, including signs pointing in the right direction. I want to get more awareness out there. With my IT background, I will also be setting up a new website."

Lucy has previously worked for The Fire Fighters Charity at Marine Court in Littlehampton and said Shopmobility was 'the perfect fit' for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is one of only two paid members of the team but has agreed hours that include extra time volunteering as well.

She was thrilled to learn on Friday, January 10, that Littlehampton Shopmobility had been awarded a grant of £1,500 at the 2024 Hall & Woodhouse Community Chest Awards, to help provide services and advice about disability aids, as well as hiring out scooters, wheelchairs and walkers to maintain people's independence.

Lucy said: "We are so pleased. It blew my mind. It will go towards general running costs. Most of our funds go on the rent and upkeep of the building, plus we have a large fleet that needs regular servicing."

She said the charity provides an essential service, through the mobilty aids it has for hire and through its partnership with Clearwell Mobility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy explained: "People can come in and sit and go through the Clearwell catalogue. I would rather people come and talk to us first, instead of just buying things without knowing much about them.

"It is so friendly here and that is what I love about it. It helps the local community. My mum has been disabled since I was 15 and growing up with that, I know there is not much help out there. We keep the costs low, so people can hire out a scooter for half a day for £7. Can you imagine if this wasn't here to do that?"