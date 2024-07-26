Littlehampton summer holidays: Programme of free family events in high street announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Littlehampton’s Love Local events return this summer.

There will be a free fun-filled day in Littlehampton High Street each Wednesday of the summer holidays. The events, organised by Littlehampton Town Council, consist of live music, commercial stalls, pop-up performances, funfair rides and many free activities for children such as art and craft workshops, a pop-up petting farm and meeting their favourite characters.

The programme of events includes:-

Wednesday July 31 – Love Local Launch, 3pm to 8pm: Come and celebrate the start of the Love Local Arts in Littlehampton with our first summer High Street event. With a colourful roller-skating street performer, a bunting creation workshop by Creative Heart and design and take home your own badges with Art by Tricia. You can also enjoy a fun filled performance from Comedy Club 4 Kids, pet the friendly petting farm animals, plus free face painting! Then finish your evening with a pizza from Arcade Lounge’s Pizza Oven Pop Up, whilst watching local favourites Broken Box Band perform! It’s an evening you won’t want to miss!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trewlers will perform at one of the free events

Wednesday, August 7 – Under the Sea, 11am to 3pm: Dive under the sea with a meet and greet from a Little Mermaid, surf your way over the High Street on a surf simulator and build sandcastles in the mini sandpits! Alongside a performance of songs of the sea by a local Sea Shanty group, arts and crafts from Saltwater Creations and some fun filled interactions with fisherman duo ‘The Trawlers’.

Wednesday, August 14 – Wonka Themed Fun Day (inspired by Screen on the Green on Saturday, August 17), 11am to 3pm: Get ready for Screen on the Green with a Wonka-themed family fun day. Including performances from a hypnotic hula hoop artist, spinning fairground rides, a ‘Make n Doo’ characters workshop, and magic shows from an eccentric illusionist. Alongside visits from a mischievous Oompa Loompa and the competitive Violet Beauregarde.

Wednesday, August 21 – Storytelling Week, 11am to 3pm: A magical pop up Shed of Stories is coming to Littlehampton to tell you a tale every hour. Bring your favourite teddy or toy and a lunchtime picnic and listen to a story, with a guest visit from a very special bear (who loves marmalade!). The Knucker-Dragon has awoken and is hungry for more stories of the town. Take part in a storytelling workshop with Xanthe Gresham and bring a memory, or an object from the beach, river or town to add to the dragons hoard. Plus enjoy free face painting, a kids giant soft play area, and an art workshop with Daina’s Art Studio.

Wednesday, August 28 – End of Summer Party, 11am to 3pm: Enjoy one last fun day before school starts again with classic funfair games such as hook a duck, one ball on any colour, and a penalty shootout. There will also be musical performances throughout the day, as well as a dazzling juggler, free face painting and a pottery workshop from Daina’s Art Studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the council’s policy and finance committee Alan Butcher said: “It’s fantastic to see the Love Local events programme return after the success from previous years! I am really looking forward to seeing what’s on each week. The events provide families with a great free day out during the summer holidays and supports local businesses in the town centre. Make sure to visit our website and keep an eye on our social media for more details about the events.”