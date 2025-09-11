Littlehampton taxi driver able to walk again after recovering from stroke - and now he wants to give back to heroes who saved his life

A taxi driver from Littlehampton is planning a charity night to raise funds for the NHS heroes who saved his life.

Andy Johnston, 60 – who owns Ford-based company Adams Airport Cars with his business partner Kevin Lamb – suffered a stroke last year.

"I ended up in Worthing Hospital for pretty much five weeks,” Andy said. “They then transferred me over to the Donald Wilson House Rehabilitation Centre at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.”

After his major health scare, Andy was told he would likely never walk again.

“I proved them wrong and I got out of the wheelchair and I'm walking with a stick now,” he said. “Things are getting good again.

“The rehab unit got me independent and walking so I really owe them. I'm hoping that I'm an inspiration to others at the unit.”

The father-of-two thanked his partner, Helen, and two daughters, who have ‘stood by me through the whole thing’.

Andy added: “I've got an amazing abundance of friends and colleagues that have also stood by me. I felt like a movie star when I was there.”

Andy Johnston (left) and Tim Cronshaw (right) came up with the idea of a charity fundraiser evening in Littlehampton. (Photo: Andy Johnston)

Andy has become a volunteer at the rehab unit after his remarkable recovery.

"I help out there on a Saturday,” he explained. “They have one machine for stroke and neurological patients to exercise – which is shared between about 15 people. So a second one would be amazing.

"If we can get enough cash to do that for them, it would be brilliant. I know from when I was in there how short it is on the equipment side.”

After a conversation with a close friend Tim Cronshaw – owner of Engine Management Services in Wick – the pair came up with the idea of a charity fundraiser evening in Littlehampton.

All funds raised will be matched by the Morrisons’ supermarket in Worthing, thanks to manager Lisa Brockhurst. (Photo: Andy Johnston)

This will be hosted by the Arun View Inn, in Wharf Road, on Saturday, November 8 – with a live band, called Peer Pressure.

All funds raised will be matched by the Morrisons’ supermarket in Worthing, thanks to manager Lisa Brockhurst.

There will be a set two course menu and a raffle on the night, with ‘some super prizes to be won’.

Andy said: “Thanks to Paul at the Arun View for hosting this.

“We've got a local band called Peer Pressure, who are an amazing ska band, and they agreed to come in and offer their services for nothing.”

To find out more about the charity event, call the Arun View Inn on 01903 722335