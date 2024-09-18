Throughout the day, there was a fantastic line-up of performances. To kickstart the day, local dance group Streetfunk wowed the crowd with an amazing showcase of dancing talents.

A whole host of local talent followed including Littlehampton Players Operatic Society, High Strung and Pitch and Strut.

To end the event with a bang, the fantastic Petrol Money treated visitors to a variety of family favourites.

The dog show returned for this year’s event, hosted by Littlehampton Dog Training Club with an outstanding number of four-legged friends! Winners of each category were Bubba, a Border Collier for Most Handsome Dog, Candy Cane, a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel for Prettiest Bitch, Ruby, a Pomeranian Chihuahua for Best Veteran and Koa, an American Bulldog for Best Rescue.

The organisers said all participants had been brilliant.

Children also enjoyed the inflatables and rides from Nic and Ben’s entertainment, meeting loved film and TV characters Bluey and Peter Rabbit, as well as art workshops courtesy of Daina Art Studio and Littlehampton Museum.

The food court treated visitors to a variety of food and drink including hot dogs and burgers from Nic and Ben’s, Greek gyros from Jim Jam’s, pizza served by Arcade Lounge, sweet ice cream from Coles Coastal Events, tasty Thai from Nita’s Thai Food and delicious vegan doughnuts from Cat Burglar Dough.

Adults could cool off in the sunshine with beverages from the Littlehampton Lion’s Beer Tent.

Across our community stalls, there were just under 50 local community groups raising awareness of the work they do for the town. This gave visitors a chance to learn more about their local community groups and take part in games and raffles.

The horticultural and craft show, organised by the Town Show committee, displayed some amazing entries from residents including cakes, vegetables, children’s arts and crafts, and flowers.

There was an outstanding exhibition of talent and dedication from those who participated in the Town Show auction at the end of the day.

Speaking about the event, chair of the community resources committee, councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “The Town Show and Family Fun Day was a fantastic end to the summer events! It was amazing to see everyone come together in one place and create a brilliant atmosphere! Thank you to everyone involved including the local community groups, performers, caterers, contractors and visitors.”

The next town council events are Remembrance Sunday on November 10 and the Christmas Lights switch-on on Saturday, November 23, keep an eye on the council’s social media channels and website for more details.

See the centre spread for more pictures from the day.

