Littlehampton traveller camp: Notice to be served by council amid police involvement

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 17:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The council are working with the police to move on a group of travellers which set up camp at a park in Littlehampton this week.

Caravans and motorhomes arrived at Rosemead Park on Sunday night (April 6).

The latest update from Littlehampton Town Council, which owns the site, reads: “There are currently 18 caravans/motorhomes parked at Rosemead Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are coordinating with the county council as well as Sussex Police on this matter.

The council are working with the police to move on a group of travellers which set up camp at a park in Littlehampton this week. (Stock image / National World)The council are working with the police to move on a group of travellers which set up camp at a park in Littlehampton this week. (Stock image / National World)
The council are working with the police to move on a group of travellers which set up camp at a park in Littlehampton this week. (Stock image / National World)

“A notice will be served requiring them to vacate the land, and if they fail to comply, court proceedings will be initiated.

“We will continue to monitor the site in collaboration with Sussex Police.”

Arun District Council also issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This read: “We have been informed of the presence of a number of caravans/motorhomes at Rosemead Park in Littlehampton.

West Sussex County Council travellers team are also aware and they have provided advice and support to Littlehampton Town Council who own the land and are responsible for taking the appropriate action.”

Related topics:Littlehampton Town CouncilSussex PoliceWest Sussex County CouncilArun District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice