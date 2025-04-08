Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The council are working with the police to move on a group of travellers which set up camp at a park in Littlehampton this week.

Caravans and motorhomes arrived at Rosemead Park on Sunday night (April 6).

The latest update from Littlehampton Town Council, which owns the site, reads: “There are currently 18 caravans/motorhomes parked at Rosemead Park.

“We are coordinating with the county council as well as Sussex Police on this matter.

(Stock image / National World)

“A notice will be served requiring them to vacate the land, and if they fail to comply, court proceedings will be initiated.

“We will continue to monitor the site in collaboration with Sussex Police.”

Arun District Council also issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

This read: “We have been informed of the presence of a number of caravans/motorhomes at Rosemead Park in Littlehampton.

“West Sussex County Council travellers team are also aware and they have provided advice and support to Littlehampton Town Council who own the land and are responsible for taking the appropriate action.”